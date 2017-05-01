Dolapo Osinbajo steps out for Runway Jazz in N1,800 outfit

Wife of the vice-president of Nigeria, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, was one of the many dignitaries who attended the Runway Jazz event which held last night, as part of the ongoing Lagos At 50 celebration.

While speaking about the ‘Step Up’ initiative at the event, Mrs Dolapo mentioned that the blouse which she had on, was knit by her, while she bought her made in Nigeria Ankara for just N1,800. With this she urged the audience to be creative, and support the many talents resplendent in the country.

See photos of her outfit below:

