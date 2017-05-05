Dolphins, IGP maintain winning streak

•Zenith Bank B/ball League

Dolphins and IGP Queens basketball teams have continued their winning streak in the ongoing Zenith Bank Women basketball league taking place in Kaduna.

Taking the court first in the morning, Dolphins coached by founder, Wale Aboderin, recorded their second victory at the second phase by defeating vastly-improved Sunshine Angels of Akure 68 – 44. The Aboderin ladies displayed supremacy in all the departments of the game.

Speaking after their encounter, Aboderin said he was impressed the performance of his girls but they did not obtain an optimum level.

“The girls normally raise their games depending on the strength of their opponents. I am happy with this performance. They took things easy to get the result. Our target is to get to the final and get a continental ticket,” he said.

In the third game of the day, IGP Queens whitewashed Ekiti Angels by 96 – 23 points to also maintain their100 per cent record.

The post Dolphins, IGP maintain winning streak appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

