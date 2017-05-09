Domestic flight operations in Nigeria declined 67% in first quarter of 2017 – NAIJ.COM
Domestic flight operations in Nigeria declined 67% in first quarter of 2017
Domestic flight operations declined by 67 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, the NCAA has revealed. The NCAA's consumer protection department, in a document on Monday, May 8 disclosed that 10,366 flights operated …
