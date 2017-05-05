Domestic Violence: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry writes Open Letter to her Estranged Husband Lanre

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe-Gentry has written an open letter to her estranged husband Lanre Gentry after he, in an interview allegedly said she is mentally unstable. The duo are currently involved in a domestic violence case which the police is investigating. Mercy wrote on Instagram: Dear Lanre Gentry, It breaks my heart that I have […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

