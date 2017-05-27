Don Jazzy Congratulates D’banj Over New Born Baby, As Nigerians React (Photos)

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy has congratulated his former label mate D’banj on the arrival of his newborn baby boy yesterday in United States. And trust Nigerians to bare their minds, Don Jazzy’s Instagram page is currently flooded with questions from fans who want to know when he too is going to get married or at …

The post Don Jazzy Congratulates D’banj Over New Born Baby, As Nigerians React (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

