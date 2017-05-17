Don Jazzy Flaunts His London Bodyguard On Instagram
Mavins Boss Don jazzy who has been having a Good Time in London shared a photo of his London BodyGuard few Min Ago Captioned it “Chidi this my london bodyguard go beat you o. Lol cc @babyfreshmavin @altimsmavin @chidimavin” Source: Instagram
The post Don Jazzy Flaunts His London Bodyguard On Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!