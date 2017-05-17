Don Jazzy Flaunts His London Bodyguard On Instagram

Mavins Boss Don jazzy who has been having a Good Time in London shared a photo of his London BodyGuard few Min Ago Captioned it “Chidi this my london bodyguard go beat you o. Lol cc @babyfreshmavin @altimsmavin @chidimavin” Source: Instagram

