Donald Duke Wants to Be President of Nigeria, Twitter Nigeria Reacts [TWEETS]

A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, on Tuesday said he would still take a shot at the presidency, if the opportunity presented itself.

Mr. Duke spoke at a programme, “The Nigerian Symposium for Emerging Leaders”, held in Lagos.

He said though he once aspired to the position but did not emerge the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would still contest for the highest office in the country at the appropriate time.

Mr. Duke explained that it was because of his preference for the presidential seat that he did not vie for any federal legislative seat after serving out his terms as governor.

“I do not have the flair for the legislature; standing up and sitting down at the chambers to raise a point. That was why I did not contest for the Senate but the presidency, after serving out my term as governor.

“I have contested the presidency before; I will still give it a shot when the opportunity presents itself . I believe I still have the energy in me,” he said.

Nigerians on Twitter have been reacting to news of the development. See some tweets;

Donald Duke has started giving Nigerians format way before time and they are actually falling for it — Emmanuel Chibuogwu (@officialcodedE) May 30, 2017

Its like Donald Duke wants to be somebody’s running mate. Who could that person be? — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) May 30, 2017

If Donald Duke runs for President I will vote for him — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) May 30, 2017

We have started ranting Donald Duke…This was how it started, You remember, Shebi? — Adewale Bello (@TheRealEyeBee) May 30, 2017

Just one speech, y’all are already wishing that Donald Duke be president come 2019. — Thεό Kwame Koffi (@Shalomttheo) May 30, 2017

@Donald_Duke Nigerians will never buy your candidacy if they see you with those men that packaged & sold @MBuhari to Nigerians today. — Ghost President (@DonaldSpeakz) May 30, 2017

Donald Duke should contest for president — Moyosoreoluwa (@Moyossore) May 30, 2017

Donald duke for president 2019!!!! U have my vote already!!!! It’s bout time — KING-IN-D-NORTH (@jackfrost8) May 30, 2017

The same “yoots” who packaged Buhari to Nigeria have found a new cake in Donald Duke. And some Nigerian youths are about to be used again! — #OfficeOfTheCitizen (@CitizenlnChief) May 30, 2017

This thing is not by razzmatazz…… https://t.co/0TjWsRcG5S — Adekunle Adefioye (@kunleadefioye) May 30, 2017

Donald Duke is a young visionary. In tune with evolving trends. He’d do good as president but not if d same APC/PDP politicians are there — YOu SiP_RAiN (@WeSmokeCLouds) May 30, 2017

