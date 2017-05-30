Pages Navigation Menu

Donald Duke Wants to Be President of Nigeria, Twitter Nigeria Reacts [TWEETS]

A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, on Tuesday said he would still take a shot at the presidency, if the opportunity presented itself.

Mr. Duke spoke at a programme, “The Nigerian Symposium for Emerging Leaders”, held in Lagos.

He said though he once aspired to the position but did not emerge the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would still contest for the highest office in the country at the appropriate time.

Mr. Duke explained that it was because of his preference for the presidential seat that he did not vie for any federal legislative seat after serving out his terms as governor.

“I do not have the flair for the legislature; standing up and sitting down at the chambers to raise a point. That was why I did not contest for the Senate but the presidency, after serving out my term as governor.

“I have contested the presidency before; I will still give it a shot when the opportunity presents itself . I believe I still have the energy in me,” he said.

Nigerians on Twitter have been reacting to news of the development. See some tweets;

 

 

 

