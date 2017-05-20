Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump arrives Saudi Arabia on his first trip abroad

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Donald  Trump and his wife, Melania arrived in Saudi Arabia a few minutes ago and were both welcomed at the Royal Terminal by King Salman. It’s Donald Trump’s first trip abroad since he became president in January 2017. During his two-day visit, Trump is expected to announce a $100 billion-plus arms deal with Saudi …

The post Donald Trump arrives Saudi Arabia on his first trip abroad appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.