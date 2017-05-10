Pages Navigation Menu

Donald Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

Posted on May 10, 2017

FBI director James Comey has been fired by US President Donald Trump, who said in a letter that he was being “terminated and removed” because he was “not able to effectively lead the bureau”. The sacking came after attorney general Jeff Sessions and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein recommended to Trump that he be removed over […]

