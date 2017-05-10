Pages Navigation Menu

Donald Trump fires FBI director, James Comey

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday made the shock decision to fire his FBI director James Comey, the man who leads the agency charged with investigating his campaign’s ties with Russia. “The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal …

