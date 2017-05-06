Pages Navigation Menu

Donald Trump fires first black female White house chief usher

Posted on May 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments

An administration official has confirmed that Angella Reid, the first female chief usher to work at the White House, is “no longer employed by the White House.” Reid was fired, according to sources. One administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, cited “issues with the staff.” The departure which is unusual for a…

