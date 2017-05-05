Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donjazzy Reacts To Peter Okoye’s Offer To Sponsor His ‘Wedding’ With Linda Ikeji (See tweet)

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After Psquare Peter Okoye offered to sponsor the wedding of Donjazzy and Linda Ikeji if they make it happen, someone has made them a pre-wedding photo! Recall that Don Jazzy stylishly ‘proposed’ to Linda Ikeji and she accepted after Banky W and fiancee actress Adesua Etomi broke the internet two days ago with their surprise …

The post Donjazzy Reacts To Peter Okoye’s Offer To Sponsor His ‘Wedding’ With Linda Ikeji (See tweet) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.