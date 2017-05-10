Pages Navigation Menu

Don’t Buy Bitcoin! Says German Central Bank

Posted on May 10, 2017

The Bitcoin community is rejoicing due to the recent market activities, especially yesterday’s surge in cryptocurrency’s price which broke all the previous records. However, Germany’s Central Bank or at least few of its board members don’t seem to be enjoying the price rally. Carl-Ludwig Thiele, a Bundesbank board member recently warned people against investing in … Continue reading Don’t Buy Bitcoin! Says German Central Bank

