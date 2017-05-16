Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don’t compromise your faith in God – Anglican bishop – Vanguard

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Anglican Journal

Don't compromise your faith in God – Anglican bishop
Vanguard
ASABA—Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev. Justus Mogekwu, has warned Christians all over the world against compromising their faith in God. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads.
Worley will not serve as bishop of Caledonia, rules provincial HoBAnglican Journal

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.