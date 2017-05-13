Pages Navigation Menu

Don’t dethrone Emir Sanusi, APC chieftain begs

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has appealed to the Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the State House of Assembly to handle with care the allegations levelled against the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II. In a press statement made available to the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

