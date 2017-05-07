Don’t get swept away by glamour of the industry, Ruggedman tells Efe – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

Don't get swept away by glamour of the industry, Ruggedman tells Efe

Don't get swept away by glamour of the industry, Ruggedman tells Efe
Hip hop artiste, Ruggedman, has advised Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba, to avoid getting swept away by the glamour of the entertainment industry. Ruggedman stated this at a reception he hosted for the realty TV show star, NAN reports. “You are
