Don’t Leave Nigeria – Lai Mohammed Begs TB Joshua

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has urged Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) not to relocate from the country, encouraging the renowned prophet to come for dialogue with the government in a means of finding lasting solutions to the various challenges the Church is experiencing in recent times.

The Minister made this assertion while fielding questions from the media during his attendance at the NATOP AGM for 2017 held at the Renaissance Hotel Ikeja Lagos by Marriott today.

Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua declared his intention to leave Nigeria and relocate his ministry to the nation of Israel. Going by a write up from dailypost.ng, an online news platform, T.B. Joshua was speaking at his church service on Sunday 30th April 2017.

Joshua disclosed that he had just returned from the ‘Holy Land’ after holding meetings with three prominent Israeli mayors of Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Jordan Valley. TB Joshua said Israel offered him both land and facilities in an area around the biblical site of the Sea of Galilee for the Nigerian Pastor to organize meetings for international pilgrims.

“This is where my Father in Heaven came from – it’s non-negotiable,” Joshua explained, adding it was not a decision he undertook lightly. “It’s the best place for you to meet Prophet T.B. Joshua. After your healing, blessing and deliverance, you can move around all the spiritual monuments which will establish your faith,” he clarified.

Joshua said his decision to leave was not connected to the “persecution” he endured during his ministry. TB Joshua said the move would help people to “appreciate” what his ministry had been contributing to both the local economy and Nigeria’s international image.

“This is the most persecuted ministry in the world. Who are the people persecuting the ministry? My people, Africa. “That is why I choose to live a lonely life. If you want to see me, come to this church.

“Your life can preach a better sermon than your mouth,” he exhorted the congregation, stating that the Israeli officials had observed his ministry from afar before inviting him

Prophet TB Joshua SCOAN, over the years has remained the biggest tourism attraction in Nigeria. And while several tourism experts have urged the Nigerian Government to certain waivers and several incentives to protect the Church and encourage tourists to continue to thrive in bringing more foreigners into the country.

The Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) AGM for this year focused on the theme of “Positioning Tourism within the Nigerian Economic Space with Senator Liyel Imoke as the Keynote Speaker.

Liyel Imoke spoke on The Building Blocks of Tourism Products and held the audience spell bound with in-depth understanding of what needs to Make Nigerian Tourism successful as he gave revealing insights and accounts on how he was able to lift the Carnival Calabar from a young carnival into an Africa’s biggest Street Party.

Mr. Folorunsho Folarin-Coker, DG NTDC; Otunba Segun Runsewe DG, NTDC were also at the event as well as Mr. Gabe Onah, Chairman of Carnival Calabar Commission with Mr. Ikechi Uko, organizer of Akwaaba African Travel Market; Mrs. Fatima Garbathi, former President of NATOP, and Nkereuwem Onung, President of NATOP; Mr. Bernard Bankole, National President, National Association of Nigerian Agencies (NANTA) among several other dignitaries.

