Don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Adeboye urges Christians – The Punch

Don't lose hope in Nigeria, Adeboye urges Christians
The General Overseer (Worldwide), Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in Jos on Sunday urged Christians not to lose hope in Nigeria but to believe that there is no problem impossible for God to solve. The cleric also urged Nigerians …

