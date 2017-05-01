Don’t sabotage our economy, Obasanjo tells expatriates – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Don't sabotage our economy, Obasanjo tells expatriates
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the weekend, warned saboteurs of both local and international investors in the country, declaring that woes betide such persons or group of persons. Obasanjo said the emphasis by the present administration was on …
