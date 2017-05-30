Don’t torture suspects – AIG warns police officer

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, Mr. Oshodi Agboola, has warned officers to stop torturing suspects in police custody. Agboola said this in Akure the Ondo state capital on Tuesday, stating that it was against human rights to torture suspects, no matter their offence. He gave the warning while addressing […]

Don’t torture suspects – AIG warns police officer

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

