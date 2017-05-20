Don’t vote for idependent candidates, Raila tells NASA supporters – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Don't vote for idependent candidates, Raila tells NASA supporters
The Star, Kenya
NASA presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has asked his supporters to only vote for NASA-affiliated parties in the coming August 8th polls. Raila said the move will boost his presidency after the August polls when he collects 25 percent of elected …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
