Don’t waste your time, no need to queue to register schoolkids – Lesufi – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Don't waste your time, no need to queue to register schoolkids – Lesufi
Citizen
Parents still camping outside public schools or hiring people to do so ahead of the registration process for 2018 are wasting their time, according to the Gauteng department of education. Although online registration was introduced last year in a bid …
Gauteng govt ready to deal with online school applications
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!