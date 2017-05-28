Dont withdraw girls from school for marriage, NGSG warns parents

The Niger State Government has warned parents against withdrawing female children from school, so as to give them out in marriage. Hajia Fatima Madugu, Commissioner for Education, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna. “A major challenge we face in Niger is that of parents withdrawing their female children from school for early marriage‎.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

