Dont withdraw girls from school for marriage, NGSG warns parents

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Niger State Government has warned parents against withdrawing female children from school, so as to give them out in marriage. Hajia Fatima Madugu, Commissioner for Education, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna. “A major challenge we face in Niger is that of parents withdrawing their female children from school for early marriage‎.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

