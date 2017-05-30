Dortmund Fires Tuchel For Finishing Third

Borussia Dortmund has relieved Thomas Tuchel of his managerial duties following their third place finish and a bitter working relationship with the squad.

Reports suggest Tuchel has lost the dressing room and was close to the sack, despite winning the DFB Pokal.

There was obvious animosity between Marco Reus , Schmelzer and the manager after Nuri Sahin was left out of the match day squad.

After meeting with Dortmund chiefs on Tuesday, Tuchel told Bild: “It was a very short analysis of the season, so you may guess the outcome.”

Dortmund released a statement confirming Tuchel’s departure, and thanked him for his work at the club: “We would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff for the sporting success at BVB, which reached a deserved climax last Saturday at the DFB Pokal final in Berlin against Eintracht Frankfurt. We wish Thomas Tuchel only the very best in his professional future.”

The post Dortmund Fires Tuchel For Finishing Third appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

