Download ”For You” By Skales Mp3
Benchmark Music bleeding edge act – Skales is get ready to discharge his sophomore collection titled “The Never Say Never Guy”.
He has as of now discharged a couple singles off the sophomore offering, here is his most recent exertion entitled “For You”. It is a move prepared tune created by Echo.
download below!!!
Download: Skales – For You (Prod. By Echo)
The post Download ”For You” By Skales Mp3 appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!