Download ”Ko Funny” By CDQ Featuring Davido

May 5, 2017

CDQ stays consistent with the releases as he debuts a new single just a few weeks after the release of “Say Baba (Remix)” featuring DJ Maphorisa.

Just a day to his birthday, the indigenous rapper has decided to let go of this spanking new number entitled  “Ko Funny” featuring DMW boss Davido.

