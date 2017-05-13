DOWNLOAD MUSIC: Runtown – For Life (Prod by Krizbeatz)

MyNaijaInfo.com

RUNTOWN – FOR LIFE Download. Naija R & B SoundGod aka Runtown is back with a very lovely tune which doubles as his first single of the year 2017 titled For Life. Download and Enjoy tune below… Runtown who is arguable one of the hottest artists in Nigeria right now with his global hit single ‘Mad Over You’ is …

The post DOWNLOAD MUSIC: Runtown – For Life (Prod by Krizbeatz) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

