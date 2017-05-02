Download ”Tinga Ling” By Sido B Ft. Sound Sultan
Evergreen Sound Music’s signee Sido B make massive move by featuring Naija Ninja boss Sound Sultan in his latest single “Tinga Ling” just as it promised, the label has also announced other projects with some A list artists which should come to reality before the year comes to an end just like we have seen this one already.
The song Tinga Ling was produced by fast rising singer and producer LXE
The post Download ”Tinga Ling” By Sido B Ft. Sound Sultan appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!