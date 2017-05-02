Download ”Tinga Ling” By Sido B Ft. Sound Sultan

Evergreen Sound Music’s signee Sido B make massive move by featuring Naija Ninja boss Sound Sultan in his latest single “Tinga Ling” just as it promised, the label has also announced other projects with some A list artists which should come to reality before the year comes to an end just like we have seen this one already.

The song Tinga Ling was produced by fast rising singer and producer LXE

DOWNLOAD

The post Download ”Tinga Ling” By Sido B Ft. Sound Sultan appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

