DP mourns former chairman Mzee Boniface Byanyima

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Muzei Byanyima. FILE PHOTO VIA @winnie_byanyima

The Democratic Party (DP) has mourned  one of its pioneer leaders Boniface Byanyima, who passed away on Tuesday at Kampala’s Nakasero Hospital.

“DP mourns Mzee Boniface Byanyima. In his disturbingly unassuming way his life was a moral challenge to corruption and the arrogance of power,” DP President Norbert Mao said.

He described elder Byanyima, father of former Mbarara Municipality MP and current head of Oxfam International, as one whose “incorruptibility, consistency and uncompromising integrity defined him.”

“Your legacy will never die. We vow to keep it alive,” Mao said.

“Edith, Winnie, Martha, Anthony, Lincoln and Olivia, and the grand children even as you grieve know that the name Byanyima is a passport whose integrity is inviolable. Rest In Peace our inimitable elder statesman,” concluded Mao

Mao’s message was one of thousands that poured in as the country learned of the death of the veteran politician who remained a key member of Uganda’s oldest party DP, throughout his life of over ninety years. (Also see other  messages below, and video bottom)

 

