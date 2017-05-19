DP Ruto roots for JP six-piece voting in his backyard – The Star, Kenya
DP Ruto roots for JP six-piece voting in his backyard
The Star, Kenya
Deputy President William Ruto will campaign for a six-piece suit voting pattern in the Rift Valley. The move aims to lock out independent candidates, most whom are allies who lost in the JP primaries. The independents support President Uhuru Kenyatta's …
NASA to review all Jubilee contracts
