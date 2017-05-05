Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DR Congo arrests 14 Chinese for wood smuggling – Arab News

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Arab News

DR Congo arrests 14 Chinese for wood smuggling
Arab News
A laborer rests after cutting logs in Bandundu, DR Congo, in this file photo. (AFP). LUBUMBASHI: Fourteen Chinese people suspected of illegally exporting red wood from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) were arrested, local officials said, …
Skin markings save farmer escaping DRC violenceReliefweb

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.