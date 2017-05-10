Pages Navigation Menu

Dr Nyanzi mental status hearing expected to continue today – Independent

Dr Nyanzi mental status hearing expected to continue today
Makerere University Researcher and social activist Dr. Stella Nyanzi is expected at Buganda Road Court today May 10 for a hearing in which her lawyers will respond to the state's application to inquire into her mental status. Dr Nyanzi is expected to
