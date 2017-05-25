Pages Navigation Menu

Dr Stella Nyanzi bail extended to June 7

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Nyanzi (right) in court today. New lead lawyer Peter Walubiri presents his issues before the magistrate. PHOTO @MICOH

Makerere University researcher Dr. Stella Nyanzi has asked Buganda Road Court Chief magistrate James Ereemye to halt proceedings in her criminal case until the Constitutional Court pronounces itself on a petition she filed challenging the Mental Treatment Act.

Through reknown lawyer Peter Walubiri, Nyanzi  wants her case of cyber harrassment and offensive communication against  the person of president Museveni temporarily stayed until the Constitutional Court orders otherwise.

However this application could not be heard this morning since  she didnot  serve  a copy to the DPP,  while the Prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya who is in personal conduct of this case is also reportedly out of the country.

Magistrate Ereemye has now adjourned the hearing of the said application to  June 7, 2017, and further extended Nyanzi’s bail to the same date.

The State wants Dr. Nyanzi’s  mental status ascertained on grounds that a person of her stature cannot behave in such manner, unless she is mentally unsound.

Dr. Nyanzi  has since challenged Govt’s move insisting that its a violation of her rights.

Makerere students get bail

The four Makerere University students who were arrested and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly holding an unlawful demonstration early this month demanding the release of Dr. Shellah Nyanzi, have been granted bail before Buganda Road court.

Presiding Grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu ordered Kahigi Edmund, Roy Rugumayo, Hanington Mugarura and Stephen Ariho to sign a court bond of  Shs 10 million each, and make sure they return to court for hearing of their case next week.

Prosecution says on 10th May 2017 at Buganda Road Court in Kampala, without lawful excuse the four made statements calculated to incite violence against the public.

 

