Dr Stella Nyanzi bail extended to June 7

Makerere University researcher Dr. Stella Nyanzi has asked Buganda Road Court Chief magistrate James Ereemye to halt proceedings in her criminal case until the Constitutional Court pronounces itself on a petition she filed challenging the Mental Treatment Act.

Through reknown lawyer Peter Walubiri, Nyanzi wants her case of cyber harrassment and offensive communication against the person of president Museveni temporarily stayed until the Constitutional Court orders otherwise.

However this application could not be heard this morning since she didnot serve a copy to the DPP, while the Prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya who is in personal conduct of this case is also reportedly out of the country.

Magistrate Ereemye has now adjourned the hearing of the said application to June 7, 2017, and further extended Nyanzi’s bail to the same date.

The State wants Dr. Nyanzi’s mental status ascertained on grounds that a person of her stature cannot behave in such manner, unless she is mentally unsound.

Dr. Nyanzi has since challenged Govt’s move insisting that its a violation of her rights.

#StellaNyanzi in Court for latest “pair of buttocks” hearing. Confers w/ lawyer IsaacSsemakadde. New legal lead: Opiyo out Peter Walubiri in pic.twitter.com/RIi5ni3V62 — Michael O’Hagan (@micoh) May 25, 2017

#StellaNyanzi has petitioned Constitutional Court about Mental Treatment Act. State Prosecutor out of the country. Case adjourned til 7 June pic.twitter.com/BnDVwXK3ya — Michael O’Hagan (@micoh) May 25, 2017

Makerere students get bail

The four Makerere University students who were arrested and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly holding an unlawful demonstration early this month demanding the release of Dr. Shellah Nyanzi, have been granted bail before Buganda Road court.

Presiding Grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu ordered Kahigi Edmund, Roy Rugumayo, Hanington Mugarura and Stephen Ariho to sign a court bond of Shs 10 million each, and make sure they return to court for hearing of their case next week.

Prosecution says on 10th May 2017 at Buganda Road Court in Kampala, without lawful excuse the four made statements calculated to incite violence against the public.

The post Dr Stella Nyanzi bail extended to June 7 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

