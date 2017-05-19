Tory Lanez And Drake Finally Ended Their Seven Year Cold War, Or Did They? – UPROXX
Tory Lanez And Drake Finally Ended Their Seven Year Cold War, Or Did They?
Some would say a picture is worth a thousand words. For Tory Lanez to share a photo with fellow Toronto rapper Drake in New York on Thursday, the picture more than likely results in plenty of fan love, “unity” descriptions for Canada and more. It also …
