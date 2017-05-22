Drake Breaks Record As Wizkid Wins 3 Billboard Awards | See Complete List Of Winners

Nigerian sensational singer, Wizkid, won three awards at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, which was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States, on Sunday, May 21, 2017.

Wizkid was nominated in seven categories by virtue of his contribution to ‘One Dance’, Drake’s global hit song which also features Kyla.

He came out top in the Top Streaming Song, Top R&B Song and Top R&B Collaboration, categories.

Drake was the biggest winner at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards after the rapper took home 13 awards, making him the artist with the most in a single year, beating Adele’s record of 12.

Taking the stage, Drake offered an analogy that could have come from a vulgar Forrest Gump.

“Life is like a roll of toilet paper. You’re either on a roll or taking…” he said, before his choice words were bleeped out on ABC television.

Rapper Ludacris and singer Vanessa Hudgens co-hosted of this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Here is the full list of winners below:

Top Artist:

Adele Beyonce

Justin Bieber Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake — WINNER

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Alessia Cara Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham Lukas Graham

Zayn — WINNER

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

Top Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Drake — WINNER

Future Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Beyonce — WINNER

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia

Line Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Beyonce

Drake — WINNER

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake — WINNER

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake — WINNER

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

The Chainsmokers Desiigner

Drake — WINNER

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS — WINNER

Selena Gomez Ariana

Grande Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Justin Bieber

Beyonce — WINNER

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:

Beyonce — WINNER

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour:

Beyonce — WINNER

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist:

Cole Desiigner

Drake — WINNER

Future Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

Drake — WINNER

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist:

Florida

Georgia Line

Blake Shelton — WINNER

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney — WINNER

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist:

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots — WINNER

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay — WINNER

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel — WINNER

Los Plebes

Del Rancho De Ariel

Camacho Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers — WINNER

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle — WINNER Hillsong Worship Hillary Scott & the Family Skillet Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist:

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin — WINNER

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyonce,

Lemonade

Drake,

Views — WINNER

Rihanna,

Anti Twenty One Pilots,

Blurryface The Weeknd,

Starboy

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

Hamilton:

An American Musical — WINNER

Moana

Purple Rain Suicide Squad: The Album Trolls

Top R&B Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade — WINNER

Bruno Mars,

24K Magic

Frank Ocean,

Blonde Rihanna,

Anti The Weeknd,

Starboy

Top Rap Album:

Cole,

4 Your Eyez Only

Drake, Views — WINNER

Kevin Gates,

Isla DJ Khaled,

Major Key A Tribe Called Quest,

We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean,

They Don’t Know Florida Georgia Line,

Dig Your Roots Blake Shelton,

If I’m Honest

Chris Stapleton, Traveller — WINNER

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers,

Cleopatra

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct — WINNER

Radiohead,

A Moon Shaped Pool Red Hot Chili Peppers,

The Getaway Twenty One Pilots,

Blurryface

Top Latin Album:

J Balvin,

Energia CNCO,

Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel,

Los Duo 2 — WINNER

Juan Gabriel,

Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho,

Recuerden Mi Estilo

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chainsmokers,

Bouquet The Chainsmokers,

Collage Flume,

Skin Kygo,

Cloud Nine

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough — WINNER

Top Christian Album:

Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be — WINNER

Joey + Rory,

Hymns Hillary Scott & The Family,

Love Remains Skillet, Unleashed

Top Gospel Album:

Tamela Mann, One Way — WINNER

Kirk Franklin,

Losing My Religion Travis Greene,

The Hill Tasha Cobbs,

One Place: Live Hezekiah Walker,

Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2

Top Hot 100 Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” — WINNER

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya,

“Don’t Let Me Down” Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Selling Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — WINNER

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — WINNER

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Collaboration:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” — WINNER

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya,

“Don’t Let Me Down” Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla,

“One Dance” Sia Featuring Sean Paul,

“Cheap Thrills” The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Song:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla,

“One Dance” — WINNER

Bruno Mars,

“24K Magic” Rihanna,

“Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake,

“Come And See Me” Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Rap Song:

Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration:

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty,

“Broccoli” Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall,

“JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” — WINNER

Top Country Song:

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink,

“Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” — WINNER

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw,

“May We All” Little Big Town,

“Better Man” Keith Urban,

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration:

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King,

“Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire” — WINNER

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw,

“May We All” Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Rock Song:

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens” — WINNER

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride” Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out” X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”

Top Latin Song:

Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky” Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer” — WINNER

Shakira Featuring Maluma,

“Chantaje” Carlos Vives & Shakira,

“La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” — WINNER

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian Song:

Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”

Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will” — WINNER

Skillet, “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring Gabe Real, “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song:

Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”

Travis Greene, “Made A Way” — WINNER

Hezekiah Walker, “Better”

