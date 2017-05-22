Drake Breaks Record As Wizkid Wins 3 Billboard Awards | See Complete List Of Winners
Nigerian sensational singer, Wizkid, won three awards at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, which was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States, on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Wizkid was nominated in seven categories by virtue of his contribution to ‘One Dance’, Drake’s global hit song which also features Kyla.
He came out top in the Top Streaming Song, Top R&B Song and Top R&B Collaboration, categories.
Drake was the biggest winner at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards after the rapper took home 13 awards, making him the artist with the most in a single year, beating Adele’s record of 12.
Taking the stage, Drake offered an analogy that could have come from a vulgar Forrest Gump.
“Life is like a roll of toilet paper. You’re either on a roll or taking…” he said, before his choice words were bleeped out on ABC television.
Rapper Ludacris and singer Vanessa Hudgens co-hosted of this year’s Billboard Music Awards.
Here is the full list of winners below:
Top Artist:
Adele Beyonce
The Chainsmokers
Drake — WINNER
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Alessia Cara Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Zayn — WINNER
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:
Luke Bryan
Nicki Minaj
The Chainsmokers
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
Top Male Artist:
Justin Bieber
Drake — WINNER
Future Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Adele
Beyonce — WINNER
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Florida Georgia
Line Guns N’ Roses
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Beyonce
Drake — WINNER
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake — WINNER
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Drake — WINNER
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
The Chainsmokers Desiigner
Drake — WINNER
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS — WINNER
Selena Gomez Ariana
Grande Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Justin Bieber
Beyonce — WINNER
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist:
Beyonce — WINNER
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour:
Beyonce — WINNER
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist:
- Cole Desiigner
Drake — WINNER
Future Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour
Drake — WINNER
Future
Kanye West
Top Country Artist:
Florida
Georgia Line
Blake Shelton — WINNER
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney — WINNER
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist:
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay — WINNER
Guns N’ Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist:
J Balvin
Juan Gabriel — WINNER
Los Plebes
Del Rancho De Ariel
Camacho Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers — WINNER
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle — WINNER Hillsong Worship Hillary Scott & the Family Skillet Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist:
Jekalyn Carr
Kirk Franklin — WINNER
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Beyonce,
Lemonade
Drake,
Views — WINNER
Rihanna,
Anti Twenty One Pilots,
Blurryface The Weeknd,
Starboy
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
Hamilton:
An American Musical — WINNER
Moana
Purple Rain Suicide Squad: The Album Trolls
Top R&B Album:
Beyonce, Lemonade — WINNER
Bruno Mars,
24K Magic
Frank Ocean,
Blonde Rihanna,
Anti The Weeknd,
Starboy
Top Rap Album:
- Cole,
4 Your Eyez Only
Drake, Views — WINNER
Kevin Gates,
Isla DJ Khaled,
Major Key A Tribe Called Quest,
We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service
Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean,
They Don’t Know Florida Georgia Line,
Dig Your Roots Blake Shelton,
If I’m Honest
Chris Stapleton, Traveller — WINNER
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers,
Cleopatra
Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct — WINNER
Radiohead,
A Moon Shaped Pool Red Hot Chili Peppers,
The Getaway Twenty One Pilots,
Blurryface
Top Latin Album:
J Balvin,
Energia CNCO,
Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel,
Los Duo 2 — WINNER
Juan Gabriel,
Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho,
Recuerden Mi Estilo
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
The Chainsmokers,
Bouquet The Chainsmokers,
Collage Flume,
Skin Kygo,
Cloud Nine
Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough — WINNER
Top Christian Album:
Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing
Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be — WINNER
Joey + Rory,
Hymns Hillary Scott & The Family,
Love Remains Skillet, Unleashed
Top Gospel Album:
Tamela Mann, One Way — WINNER
Kirk Franklin,
Losing My Religion Travis Greene,
The Hill Tasha Cobbs,
One Place: Live Hezekiah Walker,
Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2
Top Hot 100 Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” — WINNER
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya,
“Don’t Let Me Down” Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Selling Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — WINNER
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Radio Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — WINNER
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER
Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Collaboration:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” — WINNER
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya,
“Don’t Let Me Down” Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla,
“One Dance” Sia Featuring Sean Paul,
“Cheap Thrills” The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Song:
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla,
“One Dance” — WINNER
Bruno Mars,
“24K Magic” Rihanna,
“Needed Me”
Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Collaboration:
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance” — WINNER
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake,
“Come And See Me” Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Rap Song:
Desiigner, “Panda” — WINNER
Drake, “Fake Love”
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Top Rap Collaboration:
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty,
“Broccoli” Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall,
“JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” — WINNER
Top Country Song:
Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink,
“Setting The World On Fire”
Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.” — WINNER
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw,
“May We All” Little Big Town,
“Better Man” Keith Urban,
“Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Top Country Collaboration:
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King,
“Different For Girls”
Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire” — WINNER
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw,
“May We All” Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”
Top Rock Song:
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens” — WINNER
Twenty One Pilots, “Ride” Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out” X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”
Top Latin Song:
Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky” Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”
Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer” — WINNER
Shakira Featuring Maluma,
“Chantaje” Carlos Vives & Shakira,
“La Bicicleta”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer” — WINNER
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”
Top Christian Song:
Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”
Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will” — WINNER
Skillet, “Feel Invincible”
Ryan Stevenson Featuring Gabe Real, “Eye Of The Storm”
Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”
Top Gospel Song:
Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”
Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”
Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”
Travis Greene, “Made A Way” — WINNER
Hezekiah Walker, “Better”
