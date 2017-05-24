Pages Navigation Menu

Drama as Lagos Residents in Ikorodu Area Placed Charm on Electric Pole to Avoid Disconnection (Photo)

The Ikeja Electric Plc (IKEDC) took it’s Facebook page to post a shocking news of a residents of Oluodo community in Igbogbo area of Lagos State, tied assorted charms to an electricity pole, to avoid disconnection.
Read Nigerians some reaction below:

