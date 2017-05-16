Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drama as Nigerian Woman Gives Birth Inside a BRT Bus in Lagos (Video)

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

There was a serious drama on Friday as pregnant woman e gave birth in a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) at Fadeyi Bus Stop, Lagos.

The video which emerged online showed the newborn being carried off the BRT by a paramedic attached to the Lagos Ambulance Service into a waiting ambulance.

The mother was then led out of the BRT into the Ambulance as crowds cheered and took photos on their phones.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Watch the video below:

Woman gives birth inside BRT bus in Lagos

Woman gives birth inside BRT bus in Lagos Video source: Ebalsblog

Posted by The Punch Newspapers on Tuesday, May 16, 2017

The post Drama as Nigerian Woman Gives Birth Inside a BRT Bus in Lagos (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.