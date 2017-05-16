Drama as Nigerian Woman Gives Birth Inside a BRT Bus in Lagos (Video)

There was a serious drama on Friday as pregnant woman e gave birth in a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) at Fadeyi Bus Stop, Lagos.

The video which emerged online showed the newborn being carried off the BRT by a paramedic attached to the Lagos Ambulance Service into a waiting ambulance.

The mother was then led out of the BRT into the Ambulance as crowds cheered and took photos on their phones.

Watch the video below: