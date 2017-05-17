Drama as PDP lawmaker defects to APC

There was a mild drama Wednesday as a member of the House of Representatives Mr Pwajok Edward Gyang representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to for the ruling All progressive Congress (APC).

The decision by Gyang who a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) representing Jos South/East federal constituency of Plateau state, however, stoked a mild drama immediately after Speaker Yakubu Dogara read a letter, intimating the House of the development at a plenary session.

The House minority leader, Mr Leo Okuweh Ogor raised a point of order and drew the attention of Speaker Dogara to the provision of section 68 of the constitution which specify that Gyang should vacate his seat in view of his defection from the PDP which offered him the platform to occupy the seat.

Amidst chants of “No” , Speaker Dogara jocularly reminded Ogor that it was an established fact that the PDP is factionalised along the lines of Senator Ali Modu Sherrif and Senator Ahmed Makarfi adding that it behoves on him to apply for a stay of execution for the Court to decide on.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State witnessed the defection of the lawmaker to APC

When Gyang was taken round by jubilant APC members to declare loyalty to the House leader, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Dogara went on to throw another jibe at Ogor, assuring him that he would avail him an ample opportunity to celebrate in a similar manner the defection of an APC member to the PDP.

Gyang who later briefed reporters on his defection insisted that his decision to dump the PDP was in line with section 68 (1) (d) of the constitution adding that he was left with no choice but defect to the APC since the PDP is “irretrievably divided and damaged”.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

