Explosive claims as SAPS and Ipid square off in Parliament – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Explosive claims as SAPS and Ipid square off in Parliament
Times LIVE
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and SAPS made explosive claims of death threats‚ interference and allegations of "capture" by private individuals as they faced off in Parliament on Tuesday.
McBride and Phahlane stand toe to toe in parliament
Phahlane: Ipid has been captured
Drama as Phahlane, McBride come face-to-face in Parliament
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!