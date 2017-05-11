Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drama as Seun Arinze’s daughter, Renny breaks his heart, calls him ” a liar”

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Segun Arinze got more than he bargained for after wishing his daughter ‘happy birthday’ on social media. The elated Segun took to his Instagram page to send out a hearth-warming birthday tribute to his daughter, named Renny. However, instead of appreciating the message, the daughter slammed […]

Drama as Seun Arinze’s daughter, Renny breaks his heart, calls him ” a liar”

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.