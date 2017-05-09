Pages Navigation Menu

Kabila under pressure, names new government under power-sharing deal – Independent

Kabila under pressure, names new government under power-sharing deal
Kinshasa, DR Congo | AFP | Congolese President Joseph Kabila named an expanded new government on Tuesday, with almost all his old team retained, as part of power-sharing deal to end a crisis over his wish to remain in power. The presidential list of 60 …
