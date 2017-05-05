“Dream it, Believe it, Live it!” – Facebook User buys an Engagement Ring for herself

This Facebook user, Ntandokazi KaRobert has taken the concept of “faith” to a whole other level. The South African put up the above photo of her finger bearing a ring and captioned it: Congratulate me!!!💃congratulate me!!!🎉🎊🎆🎇. I have decided to get myself a ring, i will find a husband later. Some people build garages before […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

