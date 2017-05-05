“Dream it, Believe it, Live it!” – Facebook User buys an Engagement Ring for herself
This Facebook user, Ntandokazi KaRobert has taken the concept of “faith” to a whole other level. The South African put up the above photo of her finger bearing a ring and captioned it: Congratulate me!!!💃congratulate me!!!🎉🎊🎆🎇. I have decided to get myself a ring, i will find a husband later. Some people build garages before […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!