Dredging of River Niger to cost N100m – FG – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Dredging of River Niger to cost N100m – FG
The Federal Government has said that dredging of the River Niger to Baro Port, which had commenced, would gulp the sum of N100million, as against N42billion which it was initially awarded for by the previous administration. Minister of Transportation …
