Driver in court over rape, impregnating neighbour’s daughter

A 42-year-old driver who allegedly raped and got his neighbour’s daughter pregnant was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused, Jimoh Adeola, a resident of 4, Omodara Avenue, Iju Ishaga area of Lagos, is facing a charge of sexual assault. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence […]

