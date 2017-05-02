Pages Navigation Menu

DSS accuses anti-graft agency of protecting Jonathan’s former aide

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

The Department of State Services, DSS, has accused an anti-graft agency of the Federal Government of collaborating with a former senior adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan to undermine the peace of the Niger Delta.

A senior official of the DSS, particularly accused an official of the agency, who he refused to name, of working to cover up alleged misdeeds of the said man. Though no agency was named, the DSS official was widely believed to be referring to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The DSS had in recent times written letters of disapproval to the Senate on the nomination of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of EFCC.

The DSS source, who spoke in confidence, said that the anti-graft agency had even worsened matters by collaborating with the said man to antagonise those privy to his actions in the Amnesty Office.

DSS OPERATIVES

He said: “It is sad to note that, in the course of our investigation, we discovered that an agency which is also saddled with an investigative authority, is rather creating a platform for criminal fugitives.  From our findings,  we discovered that the agency in question  is now in criminal connivance with the man.

“Sadly enough, the agency, which claims to be investigating the fraud, is ironically directly and brazenly facilitating the concealment of the looted several billions of naira belonging to the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme.

“It is rather disturbing that a man, who is believed to be funding some illegal raids such as the one carried out on the residence of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, is planning to assume  the behind-the-scene leadership of the unified South-South arms struggle to gain relevance in the current government.”

Aimed at avoiding possible searchlight on the atrocities committed during his tenure as Special Adviser for the Amnesty Programme.

“The fugitive is also one of the sponsors of the Niger Delta Avengers and the large scale sabotage against the oil pipelines across the Niger Delta (2015 – 2017). Yet this particular agency is working hand in gloves with him, shielding him from the law but I’m certain this is an issue that will not be swept under the carpet.”

