DSS frees ex-Benue Governor, Gabriel Suswam after 70 days in detention

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has been released by the Department of State Service (DSS). Suswam was reportedly released Sunday evening, after the security agency detained him for over 70 days, citing that he would be of a security threat to Benue State Government, if he was freed. The DSS arrested Suswam on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

