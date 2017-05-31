DSS hands over 82 rescued Chibok girls to Women Affairs Ministry

• Boko Haram bombed with newly acquired helicopter gunship

The Department of State Security (DSS) has handed over the 82 rescued Chibok girls to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs for onward rehabilitation.

At the event in Abuja, Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said that government would do all that is necessary to ensure that the girls are fully rehabilitated.

Osinbajo who was represented by Dr. Nicholas Audifferen thanked all the development partners and the government agencies involved in the project.

The Director of Medical Services at the DSS, Dr. Anne Okorafor, said that the agency has profiled all the girls medically and had done all the required investigations.

She said some of the girls would require further medical treatment.

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Alhassan, noted that the girls have spent three years of their lives in captivity as a result of which government is doing everything it can to stabilize them medically and psychologically.

The rehabilitation of the girls, according to her, is being done with the consent of their parents, adding that any of the girls who whishes to go back home would be allowed to do so.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Representative in Nigeria, Eugene Kongnyuy said UNFPA working with other stakeholders would ensure that the girls get the necessary rehabilitation they require to get back to normal life.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said the newly acquired MI-35M helicopter gunship bombed Boko Haram hideouts during a clearance operations in the Northeast region.

A statement signed by Air Force Spokesman, Air Commodore, Olatokunbo Adesanya said on May 21, the Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission in Parisu, Borno State where large structure with solar panels and flags suspected to harbour high value Boko Haram Terrorists was discovered, alongside other similar structures hidden under trees.

2017, 2 attack helicopters; the Mi-17 and the newly inducted day and night, all weather gunship, Mi-35M Super Hind were scrambled to conduct strikes on the location in succession. ‘’

Similarly, the Global Amnesty Watch (GAW), yesterday lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Armed forces for successes recorded in the fight against insurgency

The organization also urged the Nigerian military to continue to adhere to the rules of engagement in its prosecution of the fight against the Book Haram insurgents.

Global Amnesty Watch Representative on African Affairs, Mr. Tom John Lever, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the official presentation of its independent assessment of Nigeria’s counter-Insurgency war.

The Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) is a non-governmental, organization that monitors the conduct of military, defence and security forces in combating crimes like terrorism with the aim of assessing adherence to rules of engagement.

The representative on African affairs explained that in the period under review, the military has recorded some progress even though more can be done to accelerate driving Boko Haram into extinction.

Lever maintained that the Nigerian Army opened a Human Rights Desk in October 2016 and this contributed immensely to adherence and compliance with rules of engagement.

