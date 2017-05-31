Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DSS Hands over Recently Released Chibok Girls to FG

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday handed over the recently released Chibok Girls, abducted by Boko Haram terrorists to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for rehabilitation. The 82 girls were released after the Federal Government agreed to swap them for some members of the terror group. Recall that 21 girls […]

The post DSS Hands over Recently Released Chibok Girls to FG appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.