DSS Hands over Recently Released Chibok Girls to FG

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday handed over the recently released Chibok Girls, abducted by Boko Haram terrorists to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for rehabilitation. The 82 girls were released after the Federal Government agreed to swap them for some members of the terror group. Recall that 21 girls […]

