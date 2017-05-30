Pages Navigation Menu

DSS, Prisons recapture female inmate on death row who escaped in 2011

Posted on May 30, 2017

A condemned prisoner, Rabi Ismail, who escaped from lawful custody in Hadejia prison on 16th December 2011 has been recaptured by the Intelligent Unit of the Nigeria Prisons Service and men of the Department of State Services (DSS). Prisons spokesman, Francis Enobore, in a statement on Tuesday, said the prisoner was sentenced to death by […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

