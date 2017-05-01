DSS, Suswam And The Rule Of Law

here is no doubt that securing the lives and properties of Nigerians by the security agencies remains one of the main reasons why a government is in power. It is a cardinal principle of state policy. Even at that, it is also a daunting task and quite challenging as security issues have now assumed a frightening dimension unlike what happened in the past.

It is instructive, however, to state that the protection of lives and properties involve the collaboration of all security agencies for effective cooperation. It is on record that the security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other paramilitary forces have been doing their best in securing the country in spite of obvious difficulties considered quite enormous and, in some cases, lack of funds.

The security agencies are now confronted with criminal situations that are advanced and scientific in their sophistication making the fight against the development that has continued to manifest itself nationwide in such dizzying pace to the extent that the security operatives feel really challenged. This is further compounded by the emergence of terrorism in the North East, armed robberies, kidnappings, fraud, cybercrime, financial crimes, separatist movements and other social ills.

It is important, therefore, to state that in all these issues, the security agencies have risen to the occasion and are putting up their best within the limited resources and manpower available to them. Regardless of these threats to the corporate existence of the country, we think that security agencies will perform better when they align themselves and their activities in accordance with the dictates of the laws of the land – the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other relevant laws enacted by Acts of the Parliament.

Since the security agencies cannot act outside the constitution, it is our considered opinion that the continued detention of the former Benue State Governor, Hon Gabriel Suswam, by the DSS deserves to be urgently reassessed and reviewed.

Hon Suswam has been in the custody of the DSS since February 25, 2017 when he was invited by the service for interrogation over alleged discovery of firearms in his car in Dunes, Maitama, Abuja.

Though the ex-Governor has filed a N10 billion fundamental human rights enforcement suit against his detention in which the Director-General of the DSS, Mr Lawal Daura, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) are joined as co-defendants, he is yet to regain his freedom.

Suswam is also asking the court to declare that his detention in the custody of the DSS without trial is a violation of his fundamental rights to personal liberty, freedom of movement and dignity of human person.

He is further seeking the court’s order to release him from detention unconditionally pending the commencement and determination of his trial if any charge were eventually filed against him on the basis of the alleged offence.

It is also germane to point out that Suswam is already being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged involvement in the diversion of the state’s N3.9 billion while he was recently also charged to court by the office of the AGF for alleged diversion of another N9.8 billion belonging to the state.

In the prevailing circumstances, we are persuaded to rely on extant laws to assert that there is no justification on the part of the DSS to continue to keep Suswam in detention without trial.

This is because his personal liberty and freedom of movement as guaranteed in sections 35(1), 34(1), 35(4), 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution have, so far, been infringed upon. It is in keeping with demands of justice and equity that he needs his freedom so as to be able to prepare his defence whenever he is charged to court.

The DSS is enjoined to follow the rule of law in this matter and to do the right thing. That is why disputes or infractions are taken to court for adjudication in line with the provisions of the constitution. The service is at liberty to either charge Suswam to court or release him. Good conscience also demands that.

Similarly, it is imperative, in our view, that every organ of government must necessarily conform to due process and act within the ambit of the laws of the land. The time has come for us ensure that impunity is banished from Nigeria for good.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

